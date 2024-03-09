Masterful Design, Sir

Amazing stuff from Elmo. The Shai-Hulud from Ed Wood's Dune.
A little backstory on the linked site: Lambert used to be the #1 Tesla Superfan and Electrek the #1 Tesla Superfan site. A million years ago, when Elon was touting his vaporware updated "Roadster," he was taking deposits and running a referral bonus: basically, refer X people and win a free Roadster. Of course, running the #1 Fan Site, it was easy for Lambert to "win" that prize.
The Roadsters never appeared, Lambert complained one too many times, and Elmo got mad and cut him off.