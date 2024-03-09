Saturday, March 09, 2024

Masterful Design, Sir

Amazing stuff from Elmo. The Shai-Hulud from Ed Wood's Dune.

A little backstory on the linked site: Lambert used to be the #1 Tesla Superfan and Electrek the #1 Tesla Superfan site. A million years ago, when Elon was touting his vaporware updated "Roadster," he was taking deposits and running a referral bonus: basically, refer X people and win a free Roadster. Of course, running the #1 Fan Site, it was easy for Lambert to "win" that prize.

The Roadsters never appeared, Lambert complained one too many times, and Elmo got mad and cut him off.
by Atrios at 09:30