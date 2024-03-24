Are some people who annoy you on social media who are upset about Gaza more responsible for the fortunes of Democrats, or is it James Carville running to Maureen Dowd to explain how the Democrats aren't racist enough anymore?
My general position is that people without prominent microphones are less influential than these dickheads who run to journalists every chance they get to say, essentially, "Ben Shapiro is right about us," but what do I know.
The people upset about Gaza at least have some policy changes in mind. The Carville view is, basically, "left leaning people who are an important part of our coalition but who hold no meaningful positions of power need to shut the fuck up," and even if this were true I don't think there's any way to make it happen.