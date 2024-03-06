Musk, who was part of OpenAI’s founding team, claimed in the suit he filed last week that it had breached an agreement to make breakthroughs in AI “freely available to the public” by forming a multibillion-dollar alliance with Microsoft, which has committed $13bn to the company.Also he joined in the effort to oust the Austin DA, which failed yesterday.
...
“In late 2017, we and Elon decided the next step for the mission was to create a for-profit entity. Elon wanted majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO. In the middle of these discussions, he withheld funding,” according to the blog post.
“We couldn’t agree to terms on a for-profit with Elon because we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI. He then suggested instead merging OpenAI into Tesla. In early February 2018, Elon forwarded us an email suggesting that OpenAI should ‘attach to Tesla as its cash cow’,” Altman and his colleagues wrote on Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Oh Elmo
Hilarious.
by Atrios at 10:30