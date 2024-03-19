The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years....Even without the drop in value of the cars it bought, Hertz struggled with collision and damage repairs on an EV running about twice that associated with a comparable combustion engine vehicle, Scherr told investors on a 2023 call.
Making your rental fleet EVs, at least for customers who don't specifically request them, is a bit of a problem generally. I was given a plug-in hybrid once without any instructions at all about how to deal with the battery side, which was fine because I didn't have to, but customers mostly aren't used to dealing with electric cars.
Hertz made it worse by going all in on Tesla.
This one was a easy call: Tesla repairs/repair costs are a nightmare, and that is not what you want in a rental fleet.