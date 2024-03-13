Our Sister Organization

That other news organziation treated Fox as one of the club, and considered criticism of them to be criticsm of them all, was long very maddening. It's much better than it used to be, but the important point is Fox isn't any worse than it used to be. People think it is, but only because a lot more video clips circulate, not because it is actually any worse.
This kind of thing isn't new, even though of course this example is.
Now if only "we" could get news organizations to remember for more than 2 hours that cops lie.