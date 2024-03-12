Probably The Right Call

Donald Trump’s newly installed leadership team at the Republican National Committee on Monday began the process of pushing out dozens of officials, according to two people close to the Trump campaign and the RNC.Watching reporters be eager to manipulated by the GOP these days is sad, in part because even though they, too, played politics on easy mode, one had to respect a certain level of competence from Bush era Repeblican operatives.
Ari Fleischer and Ken Mehlman were monsters, but they were good at their jobs!