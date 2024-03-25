Monday, March 25, 2024

Progress

The US didn't veto (abstained) the latest UN Security Countil resolution about Gaza. Have to applaud minor progress where it appears, but will anyone give an answer to the basic question of what is different now from two months ago that prompted the change? Was there some body count that was acceptable, and another that wasn't? Will anyone admit the dirty hippies were correct?

Oh no
by Atrios at 11:30