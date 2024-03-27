Wednesday, March 27, 2024

One of my core views is that many basic "Democrat positions" are popular, have long been popular, and blurring the differences have hurt them and not been the genius MODERATE CENTRISM ELECTORAL GOLD that they pay dipshit consultants millions of dollar for.

Sure you can always point to a particularly conservative district here and there where running loud and proud on reproductive rights, for example, might not be helpful, but to a great degree the voters who are reachable are kind of dumbasses who don't actually know which party is which in the way that political junkies do. And elevating all those "I'm a Democrat, but I'm not like all those other Democrats who love killing babies" candidates election cycle after election cycle to national audiences has been a great exercise in brand tarnishing.

Obviously Dobbs has served to clarify the stakes, and hopefully results like help clarify the strategy.
Marilyn Lands, a Democrat who made reproductive rights a central part of her campaign, will win a special election Tuesday for an Alabama state House seat, CNN projects.

 Lands, a licensed professional counselor who lost her 2022 bid for the Huntsville-area seat by nearly 7 points, opposes the state’s near-total ban on abortion and openly discussed the abortion she had more than 20 years ago after her fetus tested positive for a rare genetic condition.

 Winning 62-38. 

