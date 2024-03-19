Sure Why Not

Perhaps it is above my pay grade to know exactly what Ukraine should be doing, but I think Lindsey Graham might be undermining his reputation as one of the Great American Statesmen by going to another country and demanding they draft more people.
KYIV — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called on Ukrainian lawmakers Monday to quickly pass a mobilization bill that would make more citizens eligible to be drafted into the military, and he sharply questioned exempting men under 27 from the fight.
Seems...undiplomatic!