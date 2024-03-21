Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was intoxicated when she drove into a pond and died last month in Texas, according to a law enforcement report released Wednesday.What's the point of being a billionaire if you don't?
...
A toxicology test determined that Chao had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.233 grams per 100 milliliters, above the legal limit in Texas of .08, the report says.
Thursday, March 21, 2024
That's A Lot Of Booze
I'll say what I always say when rich people mix alcohol/cars: hire a damn driver, it's much less money to you than "fast food lunch" would be to me.
by Atrios at 11:40