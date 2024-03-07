...The Democrats!

The National Guard Might Help Subway Riders Feel SaferThose paragraphs basically contradict each other! Don't worry, the men with guns aren't there's because of YOU, they are there because of THOSE PEOPLE, and some kid in the guard from Utica - absolutely not trained for his - knows the difference, you know, somehow!
New York City cannot function without a thriving subway, and ensuring that the system not only is safe but feels safe is paramount.
...
Her concern is understandable: In the Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations, the New York Police Department for years conducted millions of illegal street stops, overwhelmingly of innocent young Black and Hispanic men. But that history isn’t a reason to stop the deployment of responsible policing where and when it is needed.
Hochul could reduce those doubts by making it clear that the mission of these officers and Guardsmen isn’t to harass any New Yorkers, but to provide a law enforcement presence that deters violent crime.
We don't need Fox to claim the border is being overrun and liberal cities need to be pacified by the military! They're arguing it themselves!
They won't miss me, but I won't go to New York as long as they are doing that.