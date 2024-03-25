Separately, human rights groups Oxfam and Human Rights Watch issued a joint report last week documenting alleged Israeli transgressions in impeding the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. They called on the Biden administration to adhere to U.S. law and suspend arms transfers on grounds that Israeli assurances that they are not contravening international law cannot be taken seriously.It isn't the important thing, of course, but months of Blinken and Jean-Pierre and Miller and McGurk just being openly full of shit and utterly contempuous of their critics has not been helpful! Iraq war era Bush administration were both less bold in their dishonesty and better at faking concern for human lives.
“There are good reasons why U.S. law prohibits arms support for governments that block life-saving aid or violate international law with U.S. weapons,” Sarah Yager, Washington director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “Given ongoing hostilities in Gaza, the Israeli government’s assurances to the Biden administration that it is meeting U.S. legal requirements are not credible.”
For now, though, Israel’s credibility problem is also that of the United States.
Monday, March 25, 2024
This Guy Must Be Hamas
Quite obviously.
by Atrios at 09:00