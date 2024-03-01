[Jim Halpert looking at camera dot gif]
Biden has privately told some Democrats that he’s not sure withholding weaponry from Israel would be effective because while Israel wants more military aid, it doesn't need it, according to a person familiar with his comments.
Some of the president’s Democratic allies hoped Biden’s standing among voters in battleground states like Michigan might convince him to make policy changes toward Israel. But so far, the president has resisted making changes, and officials said they don’t expect that to change as long as a deal to release hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a temporary cease-fire is possible.
This is "victory tour" stuff. Biden wants to redeem himself by being the great savior, and he's gonna let people be slaughtered until he gets to be.