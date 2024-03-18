Wriggling Out Of This One

We all know that when the State (in this case, the state of New York) comes after your money they can certainly do it. It's fun having fantasies about Trump's jet being impounded and Trump Tower being renamed to Carroll Tower, but it's really hard to actually see any of it happening!
The resistance to making rich people suffer the consequences of anything is great! Even the very few and very obviously guilty ones who have faced some have had numerous people in their social class writing pleas for leniency in all of our elite periodicals.
We will see!!!