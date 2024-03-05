Tuesday, March 05, 2024
You Go To Politics With The Journalists You Have
Obviously I spent much of my life criticizing our glorious news media and I still think those criticisms are valid, necessary, and even occasionally helpful. But the New York Times (etc.) is not going to listen to your well-reasoned argument about why they suck shit. They are not going to change. The criticisms mostly are not aimed at them, but instead the wider audience who foolishly trust them. Dem politicians and their campaign people need to understand that this is a rigged game they have to play. They cannot appeal to the referees who have let the other guys put 18 men on the field for the past 174 games.
by Atrios at 13:30