"You keep saying that you don't wanna see any Palestinians dead...but you saw the numbers I am sure you did today...30k dead, 70k wounded...7k are missing would you respect math; many people in the Muslim world don't believe you?"— HalalFlow (@halalflow) February 29, 2024
Matt Miller: "What's their solution to Hamas" https://t.co/35V9QebZq3 pic.twitter.com/xOdi2LnoJJ
Friday, March 01, 2024
Zing
Could someone at least suggest to the Biden administration that the condescending sarcastic PSAKIBOMB style of press conference doesn't work quite as well when it's gross animated Victorian horror dolls justifying US support for ethnic cleansing.
by Atrios at 10:30