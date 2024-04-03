The lead spokesperson and organizer for Fairshake PAC, the umbrella group orchestrating crypto spending this year, is Josh Vlasto, a former aide to current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Vlasto built a reputation in Albany for his uniquely combative approach to the press corps.
Vlasto previously served as communications chair on the board of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) as of 2020. Though usually known for being more liberal, the JDCA has recently moved toward firmly aligning with AIPAC and its allies. This year, for example, JDCA is joining AIPAC and DMFI in opposing progressive incumbent Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO).
At the same time as he’s running Fairshake, Vlasto is also coordinating the billionaire-backed Facts for Peace, a pro-Israel operation set up after October 7th to shape the information environment around the war in Gaza. Facts for Peace was one of the top ad buyers across the web in the early months of the war, spending nearly $500,000 on targeted ads to combat online criticism of Israel.
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Amazing Stuff
There are good people in Dem politics, but not enough of their colleagues call out the shit ones.
by Atrios at 15:30