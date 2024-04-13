Saturday, April 13, 2024

Don't See How...

Always does seem to wriggle out of whatever it is, but having to appear at a criminal trial (if indeed he does!) is something!
Former President Donald Trump’s appearance in a New York courthouse Monday for jury selection in his criminal hush money trial will kick off a weekslong juggling act between the courtroom and the campaign trail during a crucial period for his general election bid.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is required to be present in court the entire time – every weekday, except Wednesday – with the schedule set by the court. Trump’s team is working around the limitations to keep him interacting with voters and donors.
by Atrios at 15:40