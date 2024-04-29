Eager Marks

More than 50 tenured journalism professors from top universities have signed a letter calling on the New York Times to address questions about a major investigative report that described a “pattern of gender-based violence” in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.There's a lot going on with this, but the claimed use of mass rape as weapon of war was and is used as a justification for what Israel has done. The New York Times loves nothing more than publishing bullshit in service of killing thousands.
"But Hamas did other bad things, so it was okay to make up this stuff" is not actually a good justification.