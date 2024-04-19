WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the restroom lobby of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn’t offer an ultrasound. The baby later died.And that's treating them at all, not just for pregnancy-related issues.
Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, federal documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal.
Friday, April 19, 2024
Exceptions
It was extremist nonsense to suggest that health/life exceptions, as envisioned by all the centrist dipshits, were unworkable in practice. Treating pregnant women (or even "pre-pregnant" women) without fear of running into the law is basically impossible in these states.
by Atrios at 14:30