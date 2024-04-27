How Are We Doing

A joint submission from four bureaus - Democracy Human Rights&Labor; Population, Refugees & Migration; Global Criminal Justice & International Organization Affairs – raised "serious concern over non-compliance" w/international humanitarian law in Israel's conduct of the Gaza war.— Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) April 27, 2024
These included repeatedly striking protected sites and civilian infrastructure; "unconscionably high levels of civilian harm to military advantage"; taking little action to investigate violations or to hold to account those responsible for significant civilian harm and "killing…— Hümeyra Pamuk (@humeyra_pamuk) April 27, 2024