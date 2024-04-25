How It's Done

Only multiple senators, the Speaker of the House, and the head of the ADL, and John Podhoretz up in Josh's mentions, have called for the Guard to be sent in to do a little pacification, but apparently this is "wishcasting."
Everyone calling for the Guard to be called in is just saying, wink wink, shoot the protesters. There's no reason the police can't do anything - including shooting the protesters - all by themselves. It's just sending a message that they should be shot. Everyone understands this, especially the people pretending not to.
And how should you treat people who call for the murder of peaceful protesters? And how should you treat people who are not bothered by those people? The same.