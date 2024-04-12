However, it said there was no intentional harm. “Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees,” said the IDF.Have some self-respect, MAN.
The investigation into Col Mandel and his colleagues was led by retired Maj Gen Yoav Har-Even, president and CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, sparking claims of bias.
The IDF is one of Rafael’s biggest buyers. The company, which sells nearly half of its arms to Israeli clients, makes the ‘Spike missiles’ which are reported to have been used to kill the aid workers.
Friday, April 12, 2024
Independent Investigation
Just mocking Uncle Joe, really.
by Atrios at 14:30