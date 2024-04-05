Friday, April 05, 2024

LOOK OUT BELOW, ELMO

Will take awhile before everyone understands, but this is Tesla quitting, basically, whether Elon knows it or not.

 
April 5 (Reuters) - Tesla has canceled the long-promised inexpensive car that investors have been counting on to drive its growth into a mass-market automaker, according to three sources familiar with the matter and company messages seen by Reuters.
The automaker will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform, the sources said.
by Atrios at 13:30