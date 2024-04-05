April 5 (Reuters) - Tesla has canceled the long-promised inexpensive car that investors have been counting on to drive its growth into a mass-market automaker, according to three sources familiar with the matter and company messages seen by Reuters.The automaker will continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform, the sources said.
Friday, April 05, 2024
LOOK OUT BELOW, ELMO
Will take awhile before everyone understands, but this is Tesla quitting, basically, whether Elon knows it or not.
by Atrios at 13:30