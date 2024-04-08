Last year, Motherboard and other internet sleuths traced a bizarre account on X to Musk himself. The account, @ermnmusk, appeared to be role-playing as Musk’s toddler son.
“I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!” one post read.
“I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs. They sound so fun,” read another.
Though the account’s name is not mentioned in the transcript, Monday’s court filing contained an exhibit of the @ermnmusk account that was shown to Musk during his testimony. In the filing, Bankston alleges that Musk deleted the account in February on the same day of the court’s discovery order.
Asked about the account by Bankston during the deposition, Musk confirmed it was his, but dismissed it as a “test account.”
Monday, April 08, 2024
Masterful Gambit, Sir
Amazing.
by Atrios at 16:15