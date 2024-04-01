Medical Racism

This one is pretty amazing - a simple fudge factor implemented for black patients which put them at a disadvantage for receiving diagnoses/kidney transplants.
The eGFR, or estimated glomerular filtration rate, evaluates kidney health based on how quickly a waste compound called creatinine gets filtered from blood. Because of a long-ago false theory about differences in creatinine levels, many lab reports until recently often would list two results — one calculated for non-Black patients and another for Black patients that could overestimate kidney function by as much as 16%.