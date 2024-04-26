Overall, however, the British press have observed what seems like a remarkable silence on the matter of Charles’ health and funeral planning.These "very strict rules and laws" are applied to protect the powerful, and not other times, as anyone who has picked up a British newspaper knows.
This is not, as one journalist told The Daily Beast, just out of respect for or collusion with the palace, but rather due to very strict rules and laws in the U.K. governing medical privacy and the publishing of personal information. “Even if you had it copper-bottomed that he had bladder cancer, you couldn’t run it,” the journalist said.
Friday, April 26, 2024
So It's Bladder Cancer Then
Doesn't sound like Charles is doing well.
