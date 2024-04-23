Columbia University, the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests at US college campuses in recent days, says all classes at its main campus will be hybrid — technology permitting — until the spring semester ends.It's the behavior of the people in charge that matters, not that of the students. It's the latter that other powerful people (New York Times editors and pundits) obsess about, because they are mad at their own children for hating them.
“Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations,” the university said in an announcement Monday night.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Such Competence
I know I've asserted many times that the obsessive focus on elite universities is ridiculous, and it is, but this stuff fits in with my favorite more general theme - elite mendacity and incompetence.
by Atrios at 10:30