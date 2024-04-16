The Foreign Policy Big Brains

To a great degree it is still George Bush's world. A charitable view of Tom Friedman's "suck on this" comment was that he was merely describing the attitude, not endorsing it. Either way, the idea that showing the world our big swinging dick should have a higher priority than peace has not gone away.
If you know absolutely nothing about any particular looming conflict, asking for more restraint than the government and commentariat demand is almost always the right call.
You might rememeber that the one unambiguously correct thing Trump did, the day he became president, was bombing Syria.