Sunday, April 21, 2024

The Future Of The Democratic Party

An African-American cop who pretended to be a "police reformer" but obviously wasn't was the perfect guy to "stick it to the lefties." Suddenly the winner of a 5-away primary (!) in New York City (!!) was obviously what Middle America (centrist dipshit pundit bros) desperately wanted. I actually don't think the political appeal of "centrism," as defined by DC political journalists, is always incorrect, but trying to make Adams the standard-bearer of that was hilarious.
by Atrios at 09:30