The Future Of The Democratic Party

NYC - Mayoral Vote:— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) April 21, 2024
Someone Else: 65%
Adams: 16%
Unsure: 19%
Manhattan Institute / April 11, 2024 / n=700 pic.twitter.com/gIwh6g5PBM
I actually don't think the political appeal of "centrism," as defined by DC political journalists, is always incorrect, but trying to make Adams the standard-bearer of that was hilarious.
It's probably foolish to think a NYC mayor will successfully translate into being a national political figure, but I still think Eric Adams would be in my top 5 for "who will be the next Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden?".— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 3, 2022