Republicans in Arizona halted an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to repeal an 1864 law banning almost all abortions, which the state supreme court this week ruled could go into effect.Not faulting this piece, but "Republicans (including Trump) will pretend to soften their views of abortion while thwarting any attempt to soften the law" is the strategy that every single person who pays attention to politics fully understands but some reporters will pretend not to!
Some Republicans in the state had, surprisingly, come out against the court’s decision. “This decision cannot stand,” Matt Gress, a Republican state representative, said. “I categorically reject rolling back the clock to a time when slavery was still legal and we could lock up women and doctors because of an abortion.”
Gress had tried to bring forth a bill to repeal the ban but then voted with other Republicans to move to recess.
Thursday, April 11, 2024
The Republican Position On Abortion
It is very confusing to (some) political reporters.
