Things We Knew Almost From The Beginning

Netanyahu wasn't concerned with the hostages; if anything, he thought they were an obstacle. This was no war against Hamas, it was a deliberate destruction of as much of Gaza and its inhabitants as possible with the intention of expelling them all, if possible. This was always going to end, at some point, with much the same resolution other than the scale of destruction and body count.
Not saying it has ended now, but for the first time there is some positive movement.
I would like one good faith powerful person (maybe one whose names rhymes with Leposi) to explain what changed between January and April and if that was really anything other than a reflection of their extremely poor judgment.