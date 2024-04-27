I'm sure my worst takes were when I first started my blog. Not so much the most wrong ones - I'm still capable of being quite wrong - but the most embarrassing ones. Despite having some controversial-for-the-times opinions like "The Iraq war seems like a bad idea," I still felt influenced and constrained by conventional wisdom. I had yet to unlearn a lot of the things one learns while spending years thinking, for example, The Economist magazine has some special insight about the world.
Unlearning is a lot harder than learning. The things we need to unlearn are often things we'd deny believing, but somehow we still do, as they've burrowed into our consciousness like some "fact" we were told when we were 5 and are almost incapable of disbelieving.