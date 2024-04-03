“No matter what, I don’t think people are going to blame Julie like people blame Robby Mook for Hillary. Because Hillary was supposed to win this,” said Morgan, the fretful donor, referring to the last candidate and campaign manager to lose the presidency to Trump.As long as no one blames the campaign manager!
“We all know this is a jump ball,” he continued. “In 2016, we were reading Nate Silver, and we weren’t worried at all. When we woke up, we realized we’ve never been to Wisconsin and we’ve never been to Michigan and then all the Monday-morning quarterbacks are out. That won’t be the case for Julie,” he said. “Because we all are prepared to lose.”
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Well Okay Then
The odds aren't great, so not our fault!
