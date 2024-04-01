When Blogging Isn't Fun

Things are much easier when, roughly speaking, "Democrats good, Republicans bad" is the state of affairs. It's never precisely that, of course, but it's occasionally close enough. Often people accuse me of only wanting to criticize Democrats, but I was Dark Brandon's biggest fan for about the first 1.5 years of the presidency. There's nothing I would enjoy more than spending my days unleashing sick burns on the MAGA weirdos and clapping for the latest beneficence from the Great And Glorious Thousand Year Biden Reign.
It's a bit tough when this is what we continue to support and 75% of The Discourse is yelling at people unhappy about that.
I realize my feelings are not important in the scheme of things.