Your Job Is To Win

This is just standard campaign stuff. I don't even have an answer to the question. But the question facing the campaign was not, "Are the potential Nader voters a bunch of stupid shitheads?" The question was, "What do we have to do win?"
Maybe the belief was "there's nothing we can do to get those stupid shitheads to vote for us." I have no idea! But the answer was not "fuck those stupid shitheads because they are supposed to vote for us" any more than that's the right attitude when courting Suburban Swing Voters, or an imagined bloc of "Haley voters," or any other set of voters.
Maybe the imagined Lefties-mad-about-Gaza-or-whatever are unreachable! If so, then from the campaign's perspective, fuck those stupid shitheads, they won't vote for us anyway!
Otherwise, it seems prudent to apply basic politics applied to every other voting group which is, at a minimum, convincing people that their concerns matter.
Most politics is, actually, directed at stupid shitheads, which I think Professional Democrats should understand.
The bad orange man is indeed bad, but the daily sociopathy from the various spokespeople in the White House and State is not helpful!