American Dreaming

The country’s largest international supermarket chain will open a food court at American Dream in the next few weeks, the mega mall announced Wednesday.
H Mart will occupy 16,860-square-feet inside the shopping, dining and entertainment complex in the Meadowlands, making it the largest H Mart food hall in the Northeast.
Triple Five Group, the mall’s owner, borrowed about $1.1 billion in the municipal bond market to help finance the $5 billion project. About $300 million of the securities, backed by New Jersey economic development grants sold to investors to fund the development, didn’t make their February interest payment, according to a filing that same month, the fourth straight time that the semi-annual interest payment was missed.
Gross sales for the mall’s retail, attractions, entertainment, dining and parking rose 27% to just under $148 million in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a municipal bond filing.
While sales are picking up, they remain off the pace of the nearly $2 billion that a 2017 study projected the mall would bring in during its first year of operations.
