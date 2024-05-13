Kyiv’s larger problem is global attention. Trenchant statements from European ministers, and even visits from senior Biden administration officials, cannot cut through the fatigue or the notion that helping Ukraine win is something governments see they strategically must do, rather than something their publics actively demand. It is becoming a war the world wishes would go away – side-lined by the horrors of the Middle East – exactly when its outcome is most perilous and vital for European security.
Monday, May 13, 2024
And Then What
We've forgotten that wars tend to end with peace treaties, not with one side vanquished, and there will likely come a moment when that happens with Russia and UKraine.
by Atrios at 14:35