And What Does That Say About Them

Obviously it isn't the most important thing about it, but the events in Gaza have also revealed that the top level of the Biden administration is filled with Bush administration-level evil clowns and do we think this is good? Do we think we can trust them on other important issues?
Aside from the good/bad issue, people on the D side have too much misplaced belief in the idea that "we" are, at worst, Team Competence despite the frequent evidence.
Anyway, it isn't demanding a purity pony to expect that these people have any idea what they are doing.