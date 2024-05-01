The short is pretty charming. The two-minute video follows a yellow balloon-headed man named Sunny, whose disembodied voice provides an inspiring narration about embracing our big ideas and what makes us different as he and his helium cranium traverse cities, office spaces, meadows, and more.
But as Cederberg told FXGuide, creating Sunny wasn't as easy as inputting a prompt and pressing a button. Some of Sora's interprations of the Sunny character were — to put it bluntly — freakish, with the bot embedding a nightmare-fuel human visage into the balloon. Sora would also sometimes depict the balloon in the wrong color, which for some scenes meant that Shy Kids had to isolate and re-color the balloon in post using Adobe AfterEffects.
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Every Time
Just assume there's a man behind the curtain.
by Atrios at 14:30