The International Court of Justice ordered Israel on Friday to “immediately halt” its offensive in Rafah, in a high-profile rebuke that adds to global pressure on Israel over its war Gaza. The court cited “exceptionally grave” developments for the “extremely vulnerable” population in Rafah, and said it was “not convinced that the evacuation efforts” Israel put in place for Palestinian civilians in Gaza are sufficient to “alleviate the immense risk.”Well he'll spend the rest of his long life at some noshow thinktank job, so who is to say if it is good or bad?
Friday, May 24, 2024
Going To Be Another Great Day For The International Rules-Based Order
Jake Sullivan's soul shrivels a bit more.
by Atrios at 10:20