The Biden administration said Friday that it is “reasonable to assess” that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in Gaza in ways that are “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law but stopped short of officially saying Israel violated the law.Pretty sure my spouse has been cheating on me - I even have a video of the act in my hand - however as I have NOT LOOKED AT IT, I cannot be sure.
The report which was drafted by the State Department said that investigations into potential violations are ongoing but noted that the US does “not have complete information to verify” whether the US weapons “were specifically used” in alleged violations of international humanitarian law.
Saturday, May 11, 2024
It Seems There Are Some War Crimes, HOWEVER...
Amazing stuff.
