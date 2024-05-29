It's Almost June

It's pretty clear to me that Biden's people thought they'd figured out a way to push Netanyahu out in February and then that didn't happen and then...
Forgetting the moral dimension, a lot of Savvy people gambled on the fact that this would all be over and we could move on and start talking about The Bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act or whatever. Now they are, essentially, "tweeting through it" as if that plan worked out even though it obviously didn't.
Maybe a few more people with actual influence should've tried to use it several months ago. I'm just a dumb guy with a blog.