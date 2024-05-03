Friday, May 03, 2024

It's Always 5 Years Away

I'd missed that that chtatbot grifter Sam Altman is also pushing fusion, and of course bundling them together.
Backed by renowned entrepreneur Sam Altman, Helion Energy Inc. is garnering attention for its ambitious endeavors in nuclear fusion power. With Altman’s substantial investment of $375 million, the company is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize the renewable energy sector.
Amazing stuff.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday said an energy breakthrough is necessary for future artificial intelligence, which will consume vastly more power than people have expected.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Altman said the silver lining is that more climate-friendly sources of energy, particularly nuclear fusion or cheaper solar power and storage, are the way forward for AI.
Imagine thinking "we need the holy grail of energy breakthroughs to power spicy Alexa."

Just years of the "tech" industry lighting money on fire for nonsense.
by Atrios at 09:00