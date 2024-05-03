It's Always 5 Years Away

Backed by renowned entrepreneur Sam Altman, Helion Energy Inc. is garnering attention for its ambitious endeavors in nuclear fusion power. With Altman’s substantial investment of $375 million, the company is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize the renewable energy sector.Amazing stuff.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday said an energy breakthrough is necessary for future artificial intelligence, which will consume vastly more power than people have expected.Imagine thinking "we need the holy grail of energy breakthroughs to power spicy Alexa."
Speaking at a Bloomberg event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Altman said the silver lining is that more climate-friendly sources of energy, particularly nuclear fusion or cheaper solar power and storage, are the way forward for AI.
Just years of the "tech" industry lighting money on fire for nonsense.