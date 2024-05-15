I am, of course, too sophisticated to fall for these tricks as I am an Advanced Politics Knower who floats above the landscape in my Hovercraft Of Objective Ominiscience, but for the rest of the stupid voters, a reminder that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama (especially the latter) were extremely good at communicating the basic message of "I feel and understand your concerns" even when they did not actually agree with those concerns.
"Fuck you, bad orange man is bad and will put you into camps, lol," is not the only option.