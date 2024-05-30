From Allies and Advisers, Pressure Grows on Biden to Allow Attacks on Russian TerritoryLots of things are above my pay grade and Putin is the baddie here, but the Suck On This foreign policy doctrine always chooses escalation over de-escalation. I'm not saying there are good options for the latter here, just that too many people in positions of influence don't think much about the consequences of the former. How has it been working out?
President Biden is weighing fears of escalation with a nuclear-armed adversary as he considers whether to let Ukraine shoot American weapons into Russia.
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Sure Why Not
I suspsect this is not a good idea, something everyone has agreed with for a couple of years and then...
