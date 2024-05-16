An NYPD officer who was guarding Mayor Eric Adams’ home in Brooklyn in 2022 unjustifiably shot a man who was entering his own apartment building, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.Yes this is a bit unfair, but there was a period of a few months when every major Dem leader and dipshit pundit thought sending Adams around the country on behalf of the Dems was Smart Politics.
A half-hour later, Shahid Woodstock was walking around the corner from where the shooting took place when he said he saw two men, one brandishing a gun, get out of an unmarked van and run toward him, the lawsuit says. One of the officers, David Barker, shot Woodstock, who was then 22, from behind, according to the suit.
Thursday, May 16, 2024
The Future Of The Democratic Party
This is the future that centrist dipshits want.
by Atrios at 11:30