How does this make any sense?
Biden calls the ICC moves "outrageous." Blinken says the US "fundamentally rejects the announcement" and accuses prosecutor @KarimKhanQC of a "rush to seek these arrest warrants rather than allowing the Israeli legal system a full and timely opportunity to proceed." https://t.co/JZwnaKNiUd— Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) May 20, 2024
narrator: it does not make sense
Khan's decision to seek arrest warrants against Israeli leaders undermined quiet negotiations the prosecutor himself had held with Israel and the U.S. in recent weeks to discuss the investigation, U.S. and Israeli officials told me. My story on @axioshttps://t.co/u5UPnhq0jr— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 20, 2024