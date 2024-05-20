The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, the court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview on Monday.It's an opportunity for the US to let Netanyahu and Gallant be the sineaters for Israel, which in some sense they want (at least Natanyahu), but, I suspect, NOT LIKE THAT.
Khan said the ICC is also seeking warrants for Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as two other top Hamas leaders — Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, the leader of the Al Qassem Brigades and better known as Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader.
Monday, May 20, 2024
The Rules-Based International Order
Which Biden flunky gets to go out and shit on the ICC today?
by Atrios at 08:30