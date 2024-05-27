Well If He Says So

Still just printing up whatever he farts out.
May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. businessman Elon Musk recently told investors that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is planning to build a supercomputer to power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok, The Information reported on Saturday citing a presentation to investors.
Musk said he wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report, adding that xAI could partner with Oracle (ORCL.N), opens new tab to develop the massive computer.